Zac Taylor’s Wife Makes Plea for Fans to Leave Her Family Alone After Bengals Loss
The Cincinnati Bengals are likely regretting their slow start to the NFL season after dropping their sixth game in a crushing 35-34 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
For the fifth time this year, the Bengals put up over 30 points of offense, in large part due to quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's elite production. But, in the end, the team came up short on a failed two-point conversion try that sealed the game.
In light of Cincinnati's latest defeat, coach Zac Taylor’s wife, Sarah, shared an emotional message to fans on social media.
“I am in rage mode right now and should delete Instagram,” Taylor wrote. “I just want people to know how hard this is to watch. My husband went to work on Monday at 5:15 am. Spent the night at the stadium. Came home Tuesday at 11 p.m. Left for Baltimore Wednesday and will get home at 4 a.m. tomorrow. He'll work all day tomorrow bc they have a game Sunday.
“My kids haven't seen him since Sunday. He had the perfect game plan. Brooks was mad at me for watching the last play with my head under the covers and I said I'm sorry people will say stuff to me everywhere I go for the next week and he said 'me too mom get over it.' I don't know how these coaches and players do it but the best thing I can do is move on like them.”
While Zac Taylor has faced some backlash for his decision to go for two on the game’s final play, the Bengals’ loss was arguably more affected by controversial officiating. Al Michaels and other members of NFL media didn’t hold back on the referees, and rules analyst Terry McAulay even admitted on-air that the Ravens got away with at least two penalties on the game-deciding two-point try.
In any case, the team’s recent defeat is no excuse for fans to harass Taylor’s family. The Bengals (4-6) will look to turn their season around against the Los Angeles Chargers next week before entering the bye.