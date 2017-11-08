Before the Maple Leafs game with the Wild Wednesday, Toronto played a tribute video and had a moment of silence for former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay.

Halladay died Tuesday in a plane accident off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The eight-time All-Star spent the first 12 years of his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays. During that time he earned six All-Star nods and won the 2003 Cy Young. He picked up 148 of his 203 career wins with the Blue Jays and threw 15 of his 20 career shutouts with them as well.

• Remembering the Five Best Moments of Roy Halladay's Incredible Career

The Raptors had a moment of silence for Halladay before their game against the Bulls Tuesday.

Plenty of former teammates, managers and other MLB players have expressed their sorrow and sent their condolences to Halladay's wife and two children.

Halladay was 40 years old.