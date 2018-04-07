The Jets and Blackhawks, along with the NHL, will honor the Humboldt Broncos hockey team Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada, a day after the horrific bus crash on Friday night in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The accident left 15 dead, including the head coach and team captain, along with injuring 14 others.

There will be a moment of silence before the game, and the two teams will wear the word "Broncos" on the back of their jerseys in place of individual names. The gesture is meant to "symbolize the unity and support of our hockey communities coming together as one for the Humboldt Broncos' family," according to the Jets press release.

The Jets, Blackhawks and NHL will each donate $25,000. All proceeds from the 50/50 draw will also be donated to the Broncos.

As the extent of the crash has become clear, condolences have poured in from across the NHL.

Other teams, including the Capitals, will hold moments of silence prior to their games.

Prior to tonight's game vs the New Jersey Devils, the Capitals will hold a moment of silence to honor those affected by the tragedy involving the @HumboldtBroncos hockey team. The organization extends its deepest sympathies to the families and all involved. #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/3YPp8GWtHB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 7, 2018

Coaches and players from the area had trouble discussing the accident, including the Maple Leafs' coach Mike Babcock.

Support has also flowed in, with one Humboldt resident starting a GoFundMe page that has raised over $1 million with the money going to families at the appropriate time.