Most Capitals Players Say They Will Visit White House if Invited

Many Capitals players have said they would attend the traditional White House visit if invited after winning the Stanley Cup last week.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

Many Capitals players have said they would attend the traditional White House visit if invited after winning the Stanley Cup last week, reports the Washington Post. 

Right wing Devante Smith-Pelly is the exception and reiterated that he would not go.

T.J. Oshie, who is American, told the Post that while he understands the different stances, thinks it's "an amazing tradition." He added: It is something people have been doing for a long time, with so many different presidents, that I think it would be cool for us to go there. …  Any excuse to have the Cup with you I think, at least for me, I want to take advantage of it.” 

Stanley Cup MVP Alex Ovechkin, who is Russian, tolf the Post he was "looking forward" to it and "it will be fun."

While President Donald Trump has not officially invited the team, they are likely to get one if they want to be there. Trump earlier said he'd be happy to host the team if they want to be at the White House. 

Championship winning teams have been thrust into the spotlight on their decisions to attend a White House visit under Trump, who just recently said the NBA Finals Warriors winning squad would not be invited to the White House. 

Trump also disinvited the Eagles to a celebration at the White House for their historic Super Bowl win. Trump then held "A Celebration of America" instead, with Trump saying that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

The Minnesota Lynx did not receive a visit invite. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)