Devante Smith-Pelly Talks Potential White House Visit: ‘I Think I Already Have My Mind Made Up’

The Capitals wing said what Donald Trump "spews" is "straight-up racist and sexist," and he wouldn't visit the White House if Washington wins the Stanley Cup.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2018

When discussing potentially visiting the White House if the Capitals hold on to win the Stanley Cup, Devante Smith-Pelly said the things Donald Trump "spews are straight-up racist and sexist," according to Michael Traikos of Postmedia.

The Capitals right wing, who was the victim of racial taunts during a game in Chicago earlier this season, said he doesn't "know all his other political views," but also stated that some of what Trump has said is, "pretty gross." Additionally, Smith-Pelly told Traikos, "It hasn't come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up," about a potential visit to the White House if Washington can close out the Stanley Cup Final, which it leads 3-1.

"I'm not too into politics, so I don't know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don't agree with," Smith-Pelly said.

After Monday, when Trump disinvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from a White House visit that was supposed to take place Tuesday, June 5, the topics of whether other championship teams would go to the White House or which individual players might avoid the trip have become more pressing concerns.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors both said they don't expect either team participating in the NBA Finals to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. And Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Trump's decision to revoke the invitation from the Eagles was "not surprising" and described it as Trump trying "to divide all of us in the country for political gain."

The Warriors skipped out on visiting the White House after winning the NBA title in 2017 and instead spent time with children from the Washington D.C. area. The Penguins took a trip after winning the Stanley Cup last season, as did the Houston Astros after they won the 2017 World Series.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is Thursday in Vegas at 8 p.m. ET.

