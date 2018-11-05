The woes continue in Ottawa as Senators players were caught mocking a coach and laughing at how ineffective special-teams meetings are in a video released by The Ottawa Citizen that shows the players in what appears to be a ride-sharing vehicle.

Chris Wideman, Matt Duchene, Thomas Chabot, Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo and Alex Formenton (who was since sent to the OHL) were all in the van in Phoenix. According to the Citizen, the video was posted on YouTube and Twitter before it was taken down. Most of the video is focused on the team's defensive troubles.

Assistant coach Martin Raymond was the target of the players' criticism.

"Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year," Duchene said.

Ottawa was the 27th in the league in power-play percentage in 2017–18, and 26th in penalty killing. The Senators are currently 29th on the penalty kill this season.

"Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything?” Wideman asked. "He just commentates what’s happening."

"Here’s the other thing, too. We don’t change anything, ever," says Duchene. "So why do we even have a meeting? I haven’t paid attention in three weeks."

The video appears to have been taken without the players' knowledge.

The Senators have had a dramatic year off the ice after assistant general manager Randy Lee resigned after being accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May. Players Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman also made high-profile departures.

The Senators started the season at 4–2–1 but have lost six of their last seven games.