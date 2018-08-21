The Senators announced Tuesday that assistant general manager Randy Lee has resigned.

A search for Lee's replacement is underway, and the team will have no further comment.

Lee had been suspended by the Senators after being accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when Buffalo was hosting the NHL rookie combine.

The lawyer representing Lee said in July he would enter a not guilty plea and file a motion to dismiss harassment charges during his client’s appearance in Buffalo city court.

Lee was arrested May 31 after prosecutors say he continued placing his hands on the driver’s shoulders even after being told to stop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.