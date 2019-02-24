After eight seasons with the Flyers, veteran forward Wayne Simmonds is off to the Predators.

At the deadline, Simmonds was traded to the Predators for winger Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

The trade reunites Simmonds with Peter Laviolette, who coached the Flyers from 2009–14. Simmonds has been one of the top names on the trade market this season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 30-year-old winger's last game for the Flyers was a thrilling 4–3 overtime win over the Penguins in the Stadium Series, during which Simmonds had a big hit on Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin that sparked a brawl between the two teams. Dumoulin did not return to the game and Simmonds did not receive a hearing or suspension for the hit.

Following the game, the team had their helmet hand-off in the locker room, with Jakub Voracek handing the helmet off to Simmonds. “Simmy, whatever happens, we love you,” Voracek said. “Hopefully, you’re going to stay around.”

"Keep making this push and keep our hopes alive and our dreams alive."



After a thrilling #StadiumSeries win on Saturday night, the #Flyers locker room had an emotional Helmet hand-off. pic.twitter.com/ZT9kOTwinh — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2019

Simmonds has 16 goals and 11 assists in 67 games this season. Over his 11-year career in the NHL, Simmonds has notched 242 goals and 229 assists, and as somone who isn't afraid to drop the mits, he's amased 1,048 PIM.

The Flyers, who are currently seven points out of a playoff spot, have already had an eventful season. Fletcher took over as GM back in November when Ron Hextall was fired from the position. Three weeks later, Fletcher fired head coach Dave Hakstol after three-plus seasons and replaced him with Scott Gordon as the interim. In January, the Flyers tied an NHL record for seven goalies used in one season an after acquiring goaltender Cam Talbot from the Oilers last week, they could set a new record before the season's over.