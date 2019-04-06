The Tampa Bay Lightning made history on Saturday afternoon by winning their 62nd game of the season, tying an NHL record.

The Lightning defeated the Bruins, 6–3, in their final regular-season game to tie the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the all-time record for single-season wins. Tampa Bay won ten straight outings in February and went 10–3 throughout March.

The team has already clinched a playoff spot and won the Presidents' Trophy and finishes with 128 points on the season.

Right wing Nikita Kucherov also broke the NHL record for the most points scored in a single season by a Russian-born player (128). It was previously held by Alexander Mogilny, who scored 127 in 1992-93.

The Lightning will return to the playoffs this year for the 11th time in franchise history. They won the Stanley Cup once in 2004 over the Calgary Flames and returned to the Final in 2015 but fell to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay put together an impressive 54–23–5 campaign last year to make the playoffs and reach the conference finals before falling to the Washington Capitals, who went on to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup.