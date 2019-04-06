2019 NHL Playoffs Bracket: Matchups, Schedule as Chase for Stanley Cup Gets Underway

Take a look at the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs bracket. 

By Kaelen Jones
April 07, 2019

The Stanley Cup playoffs are finally here. The 2019 playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 10. The top eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conference will compete for a chance to capture the NHL title.

Below is the full bracket for the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

For the second straight season, the Lightning will have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. They finished the regular season with 62 wins, tying the NHL record for single-season wins record. Boston and Toronto will have a first-round rematch after the Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round last year. The reigning champion Captials are seeking their second-ever franchise championship and will face off with the Hurricanes, who will be making their first postseason appearance in a decade

Out in the Western Conference, the Flames clinched the conference last week and look to end the 26-year Stanley Cup drought in Canada. Nashville clinched the Central Division title for the second straight season and will take on the Stars, who are making their postseason appearance since 2015–16. The Golden Knights, who will face off with the Sharks, will be making their second straight postseason appearance, after making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season last year. 

The full schedule for the first round will be released at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday on NHL Network. 

