The St. Louis Blues and head coach Craig Berube agreed to a three-year deal, the club announced Tuesday. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Berube, 51, guided the Blues to their first-ever championship in his first year with the club. St. Louis dispatched the Boston Bruins in seven games.

The Blues originally signed Berube as their interim head coach on Nov. 19, 2018. He then led St. Louis to a 38–19–6 record during the season. The Blues improbably jumped from last in the NHL standings after New Year's Day to finishing third in the Central Division, becoming just the seventh team since 1967-68 to reach the postseason after being last in the league standings at any point after New Year's Day.

Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award, which is given annually to the NHL's top coach.