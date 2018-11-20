The Blues fired head coach Mike Yeo on Monday night following a 2–0 loss to the Kings, the team announced. Craig Berube will fill in as St. Louis' interim coach.

Yeo was in his third season with St. Louis. The Blues reached the playoffs in Yeo's first season in 2016–17, but missed the postseason last year. St. Louis is currently 7–9–3 on the season, last in the Central division.

Berube was previously named an associate coach with the Blues in June 2017 and coached their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, for one season before that. He was also the head coach of the Flyers from 2013–15, going 75–58–28 overall.

Yeo coached the Wild for five seasons before joining St. Louis. Minnesota reached the playoffs three times under Yeo.

The Blues have lost four of their last five games. They'll take the ice next on Wednesday, facing the Predators in Nashville.