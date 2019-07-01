Joe Pavelski Signs Three-Year, $21 Million Contract With Stars

Pavelski agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with the Stars after spending 13 seasons in San Jose. 

By Kristen Nelson
July 01, 2019

After 13 seasons in San Jose, Joe Pavelski is heading to Dallas.

The Stars signed Pavelski to a three-year, $21 million contract on Monday. The veteran center spent his entire career with the Sharks, the last four seasons as their captain.

The 35-year-old has accumulated regular-season 781 points (355 goals, 406 assists) and another 100 (48 goals, 52 assists) in the playoffs so far in his career. San Jose had pretty limited cap space heading into the free-agency signing period Monday after signing Erik Karlsson to a massive eight-year deal and was expecting to lose their captain after he had meetings with both the Stars and the Lightning in the last week.

Dallas added an additional veteran presence in Corey Perry, signing the winger to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Perry spent his entire 14 seasons with the Ducks, scoring 372 goals and 404 assists for 776 career points. After missing five months last season with a knee injury, Anaheim bought out the final two years on Perry's contract earlier this month.

