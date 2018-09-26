Ducks' Corey Perry Out Approximately Five Months After Meniscus, MCL Surgery

The Ducks announced that two-time All-Star Corey Perry will be out roughly five months after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus and MCL.

By Kaelen Jones
September 26, 2018

Ducks rightwinger Corey Perry will be out for the first five months of the NHL season after undergoing surgery to repair meniscus and MCL injuries in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Perry missed Monday's preseason game against the Coyotes after sustaining what was described as a lower-body injury during pregame warmups, per The Athletic's Eric Stephens. Anaheim general manager Bob Murray told reporters that the team hopes Perry can return by the trade deadline.

Perry, 33, is entering his 14th season in the league. The two-time All-Star has never played fewer than 44 games in a single season since joining the Ducks in 2006. He tallied 49 points last season, scoring 17 goals and assisting on 32 in 71 games last season.

The Ducks play two more preseason games Wednesday and Saturday against the Kings prior to beginning the regular season next Wednesday, Oct. 3, against the Sharks.

