Boston Mayor Marty Walsh extended a hand of sportsmanship to Blues superfan Laila Anderson in light of St. Louis's Stanley Cup win over the Bruins last month.

Laila, who is battling a rare immune disease disorder called HLH, made headlines during the Blues' historic run to the Stanley Cup Final this season. The 11-year-old superfan was confined to either her home or the hospital for months before being cleared to attend Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. After the Blues defeated the Sharks in Game 6, Pat Maroon told Laila that she had been an inspiration to the team.

The Blues then surprised Laila by bringing her to Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, which the Blues won 4–1.

Despite the Bruins' defeat, Walsh decided to send Laila a personalized letter of congratulations, letting her know that he was excited for her win.

"Over the last 18 years or so years, we in Boston have been pretty blessed with championships by all of our sports teams," Walsh said in the letter. "It's an incredible experience and I sincerely hope you enjoy every moment of it!"

.@StLouisBlues superfan, Laila Anderson was sent a letter from the Mayor of Boston following the Blues Stanley Cup victory. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEfaKyNqZN — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 4, 2019

Walsh also invited Laila to meet him in Boston.

"I certainly can't promise you a cooler experience than standing on the Garden ice kissing the Stanley Cup, but Boston's a great city and would love to have you back," he said.

The Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup win was the first in franchise history.