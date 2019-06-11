The Blues decided they couldn't travel to Boston without their biggest superfan and will bring Laila Anderson to TD Garden for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis tweeted out a video on Tuesday night of Laila's mom telling her that the team called and wants her join them for Wednesday's game. Laila got emotional over the news, especially when her mom said her doctor cleared her to travel.

Laila, who is battling a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH, has been a huge part of the Blues' historic run to the Stanley Cup Final this season. Until recently, she was confined to either her home or the hospital for months, but was cleared to attend Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After the Blues defeated the Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Pat Maroon told Laila that she's been an inspiration to the team.

The Blues will face the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday in Boston at 8 p.m. ET.