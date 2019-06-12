Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrated the team's first Stanley Cup in franchise history after their Game 7 victory over the Bruins.

Take it all in, Laila. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/maNNLFA6WJ — #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019

Colton Parayko, Laila and the Cup. pic.twitter.com/0ZJmWGP2Er — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 13, 2019

The team surprised Laila by bringing her to Boston for Wednesday's game. Laila, who is batting a rare immune disease disorder called HLH, has been a huge part of the Blues' historic run to the Stanley Cup Final this season. Until recently, she was confined to either her home or the hospital for months, but was cleared to attend Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After the Blues defeated the Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Pat Maroon told Laila that she's been an inspiration to the team.