Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Ivan Provorov’s decision to sit out of the team’s warmups Tuesday as the players celebrated Pride night.

Flyers players wore Pride-themed sweaters and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape in pregame warmups. Provorov, who is Russian Orthodox, chose not to participate, citing his religious beliefs.

“Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Tortorella was asked further whether he had considered benching Provorov for his lack of participation in the pregame celebration.

“Why would I bench him? Because of a decision he’s making on his beliefs and his religion? It turned out to be a great night for Pride night.”

When Provorov was asked specifically about his decision after the game, he defended his actions but wouldn’t elaborate further.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” he said. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”