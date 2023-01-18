Flyers Defender Declines to Wear Pride Night Jersey During Warmups

Ahead of the Flyers’ home game against the Ducks on Tuesday, the team donned rainbow-adorned jerseys during the pregame skate as part of its Pride Night celebration. One player, though—defender Ivan Provorov—declined to join the team on the ice for warmups.

After the game, Provorov cited his religious beliefs as his reasoning for not wearing the jersey, saying that he respects other people’s choices. He also declined to elaborate further, insisting that reporters ask him questions about the game instead.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” Provorov said. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Provorov, who is Russian Orthodox, is in his seventh season with the Flyers. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft and made his team debut in ’16.

After the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said he did not consider benching Provorov for his decision to sit out during warmups, adding that he respected the 26-year-old for staying true to himself.

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his belief and his religion,” Tortorella said. “It’s one thing I respect about Provy, he’s always true to himself, and so that’s where we’re at with that.”

The Flyers won the game, 5-2, to improve their season mark to 19-19-7.