2025 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade Route: Full Map, Time, and More
The Florida Panthers will continue celebrations for their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory during a Sunday afternoon parade in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and you won't want to miss the fun if you're in town.
Despite days of debauchery and victory-fueled antics, the high-flying squad has shown no signs of slowing down—meaning this parade is about to be every bit as chaotic as the team's much-discussed night club visits and hilarious neighborhood antics in the days following Tuesday's win.
But the event could also prove a traffic and logistical challenge for those looking to attend... unless, of course, you do your due diligence before stepping out into the Florida heat. For a full How to Watch guide, click here. But for more on the parade route and timing, keep reading below.
Full 2025 Parade Map/Route:
The parade will begin at Riomar St. along A1A and run down to SE 5th St., where a rally will begin nearby from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. First aid tents and free bottled water stations will be located along the route.
Broward County Transit is offering free express bus service from the Heron Parking Garage to Harbor Drive. The trips will run continuously from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parking at the garage will be free, though additional pay parking will be available at the Broward County Convention Center nearby.
A full list of parking facilities and garages is available on the City of Fort Lauderdale website. The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi is also selling tickets for pick-up and drop-off.
Local authorites are expecting around 125,000 people—so be patient, plan ahead, and dress for the hot weather. Otherwise, all that's left to do is have fun.