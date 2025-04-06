SI

The Hometown Call of Alex Ovechkin's Record-Breaking Goal Will Give You Chills

Ovechkin scored goal number 895 and the hometown call was incredible.

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal, breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.
Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career on Sunday afternoon against the New York Islanders, becoming the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL as he broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

Capitals play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati has been behind the microphone for the franchise since 1994, and has been calling Ovechkin's goals throughout his entire career.

His call of the record-breaker did not disappoint.

"Cross ice Ovechkin fires, he scores!" Beninati exclaimed. "The chasing days are done! Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL!"

Beninati is one of the best play-by-play announcers in hockey, and his expertise was on full display on Sunday afternoon as Ovechkin became the greatest goal scorer in league history.

