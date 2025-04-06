Alex Ovechkin's Family Had Touching Messages for Him After NHL Record-Breaking Goal
He now stands alone in history.
With a goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday, Alex Ovechkin officially scored his 895th career goal to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. Ovechkin has now passed Wayne Gretzky's longstanding record of 894 goals.
Ovechkin had tied Gretzky's record two days ago when he scored two goals in the Capitals' win over the Chicago Blackhawks. One game later, the record is all Ovechkin.
The record-breaking moment was made all the more special since Ovechkin's family was in attendance to celebrate with him. After Ovechkin scored the record goal, his family joined him on the ice and left him some special messages to honor his unprecedented achievement.
"Congratulations on such a huge achievement," Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, said. "We are so happy for you. I want you to enjoy this moment. We love you, and we are extremely proud of you."
"Sasha, great job!" Ovechkin's mom, Tatyana, said. "You are an amazing person and I am so proud of you. I love you very much. I know your dad is also incredibly proud of you right now because he did so much to help you become not only a great player but also a wonderful person. I'm sure he shares my pride in your accomplishments. I'm sending you all my love."
"Congratulations dad, you are the best," his son, Sergei, said.
Ovechkin's other son, Ilya, added: "We love you very much."