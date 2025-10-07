Auston Matthews Weighs in on Connor McDavid's Discounted Contract Extension With Oilers
Connor McDavid agreed to a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday that raised some eyebrows. Auston Matthews had thoughts on the new deal, which came at a significant discount.
McDavid's extension is for $25 million over two years, which works out to a modest $12.5 million average annual value given that he's widely regarded as the best hockey player on the planet. The deal comes weeks after the Minnesota Wild signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract which carries an AAV of $17 million.
Matthews, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $53 million deal he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was asked about McDavid's extension and had a complimentary explanation for it.
"I think for him, it's all about winning," Matthews said.
It's hard to think otherwise. The three-time NHL MVP took a deal for far below market value, and that has helped the team pay other players. McDavid's linemate Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million deal last year that begins this season, and has an average annual salary of $14 million. So McDavid will be making less money than his own sidekick.
By inking a two-year deal that will begin in 2026, McDavid also gives the Oilers a ticking clock. After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers, the franchise now has this season and two more to get over the hump. After that, he'll hit free agency at 31 with the ability to sign a monster contract.
For now, it's all about winning a cup in Edmonton.
Connor McDavid's Career Numbers
The Oilers selected McDavid with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL draft, expecting him to be a generational player. That's exactly what they have gotten.
McDavid is a seven-time All-Star, has won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in points five times, and the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP three times. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 2024 playoffs despite Edmonton falling short in the Stanley Cup Final. He was only the sixth losing player to win the award, and the first since Jean-Sebastien Giguere of the then-Anaheim Mighty Ducks in 2003.
He has eight 100-point seasons, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10) for the most in NHL history. He also has the fifth-most points in NHL history before turning 29 with 1,082, and could catch Dale Hawerchuk (1,109) and Steve Yzerman (1,122) before he hits that mark on January 13.
After 712 career games, McDavid has 361 goals and 721 assists to his name. After his rookie season in 2015-16, he has only fallen short of the 100-point plateau once, and that came during the 2019-20 campaign when he had 97 in 64 games.