Brad Marchand Had Four-Word Message for Panthers GM As Free Agency Looms
NHL star Brad Marchand has only been with the Florida Panthers for half a season, and even with a Stanley Cup win, it’s possible that he leaves the team once free agency hits at the end of this month.
The 37-year-old's contract will expire on June 30, and it's not totally clear what might happen or where he might go next. While it's likely the Panthers would want to welcome him back, team cap space could present a problem in pulling that off.
On Friday, Marchand himself offered up what could be seen as a clue as to his preferred outcome this offseason.
During an appearance at a Dairy Queen in Sunrise (as Florida fans know, DQ has factored big into the team's playoff run this year), Marchand was asked what he had to say to team GM Bill Zito, who of course had a hand in bringing the winger to the Sunshine State after a long career in Boston.
Marchand had a four-word response: "Give me a contract!" he replied.
So to hear Marchand say it, it sounds like maybe he'd like to stick around in Florida for his next deal. It makes sense—Marchand just pushed the Panthers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup. But of course, what players want and what's possible don't always align in the world of sports.
So we'll just have to wait and see how free agency plays out in the coming weeks.