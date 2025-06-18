Brad Marchand Destinations: Seven Free Agency Fits for Two-Time Stanley Cup Champ
Brad Marchand may go down as one of the best in-season acquisitions in NHL history, having played a huge role in the Florida Panthers' run to win the franchise's second consecutive Stanley Cup Final.
While the franchise would certainly be eager to welcome him back, it's unclear what's next for Marchand with his contract expiring on June 30. There have been many teams reported to be interested in acquiring the 37-year-old this offseason, so if the Panthers are to bring him back, they'll have to fend off some staunch competition.
As for Marchand's market, it's been reported that he could be in line to receive a multi-year deal. At 37 years old, any team signing him would need to consider his age and whether he can sustain his level of production going forwards when doling out a long-term contract.
Still, he'll have a pretty significant market this offseason, especially after his prolific showing in the playoffs. As such, here are some possible landing spots for the former Boston Bruins and Panthers star.
Brad Marchand Free Agency Destinations
Florida Panthers
Could Marchand and the Panthers work out a way to keep him in Florida for what will likely be the final contract of his career? Marchand fits the Panthers' aggressive and physical style like a glove, and considering their success together, there figures to be interest on both sides.
Florida has a few contract situations to figure out this offseason, including that of Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett. Keeping both players may be difficult, especially considering their strong playoff runs will have driven up their price tags. With $19 million in projected cap space, Florida could make things work to keep both Marchand and Bennett in town, but it would likely hinder their ability to maintain other areas of the team as they look to go for a historic three-peat.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Marchand has been a thorn in the side of Toronto Maple Leafs fans throughout his entire NHL career. Could he end up becoming an important asset for the organization which he has caused so much agony?
The Maple Leafs' playoff woes continued in 2024–25, as they were bounced in the second round by Marchand and the Panthers. Without a conference finals appearance since 2002, nor a Cup since 1967, fans in Toronto grow increasingly desperate for a Cup run each year. Perhaps Marchand is the missing piece toward achieving that goal.
The Maple Leafs could see Mitch Marner make for the exit door in free agency, and Marchand may be a suitable replacement. He comes with a bevy of postseason experience and two Stanley Cup championships. That type of leadership and experience could be exactly what Toronto needs to get over the hump.
Boston Bruins
Marchand and the Bruins have only been separated for a few months, but it's certainly possible that the two sides reunite in free agency. It was a heartbreaking moment for Bruins fans when the organization shipped the veteran forward to Florida. The organization ended up getting a future first-round pick out of the deal, and if they are able to bring him back, it could all have been worth it in the end.
The Bruins had a disastrous season in 2024–25, but it may not take the team too long to re-tool and get back into championship contention. Bringing Marchand back to finish his career where it started would be an amazing storyline and something fans in Boston would celebrate.
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas is expected to be at the forefront of the Mitch Marner sweepstakes this offseason. But if they fail to land their priority target, could they fall back on Marchand as a Plan B?
Ever since being established in 2017, the Golden Knights have made the playoffs in seven of their eight seasons in the NHL. They'll be right in the mix of things again in 2025-26 and adding a player of Marchand's caliber, who also boasts as much playoff experience as any other active player in the NHL, could be a move that secures them their second Stanley Cup title.
With a handful of Vegas's veteran forwards set to hit free agency, Marchand could represent a worthy upgrade along the wing, especially if the Golden Knights are not able to land Marner on a long-term deal.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes fell short of a Stanley Cup Final appearance once again this year, as the team simply can't get past the final hurdle that is the conference finals. Having been to the conference championships three times in the last seven years, the Canes will be desperate to reach a Cup Final and are expected to be in pursuit of some of the top free agents.
Marchand wouldn't be a bad fit for Carolina, given his physical tendencies and tireless motor that matches their dump and chase style of play. The Hurricanes are projected to have plenty of cap space after not getting a deal done with Mikko Rantanen, who they later traded to the Dallas Stars. With more than $28 million available to wield this offseason, and the organization could attempt to land Marchand on a lucrative deal.
Los Angeles Kings
Similar to the Golden Knights, the Kings are expected to be in pursuit of Mitch Marner this offseason. Another team looking to win now, Los Angeles hasn't gotten out of the first round since 2014 when it won the Stanley Cup Final. Each of the last four years, the Kings have been eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.
If Marner signs elsewhere, Marchand could be an excellent consolation prize. His playoff experience speaks for itself and he could provide an immediate solution to the team's shortcomings in the postseason. With a projected $21.7 million in cap space, the Kings could put forth a lucrative offer to Marchand while also being able to address other areas of need as they gear up for another playoff run in 2025–26.
Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth narrowly missed out on the playoffs in their first season as an NHL expansion team, and they're ready to be aggressive this offseason. Owners of the No. 4 pick in the draft due to a fortuitous draw in the draft lottery, the Mammoth find themselves in a great situation.
They'll be among the many teams pursuing Marner, but could also be interested in Marchand as they look to make the next step and reach the playoffs. With a strong young core in place consisting of Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther, among other talented pieces, Utah could make a push for Marchand and bring his veteran leadership on board to serve as one of the faces of their rebrand.
It would be a flashy acquisition for the short-term, and one that could yield some immediate results in the postseason, too.