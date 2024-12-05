Brad Marchand-Paul Bissonnette Feud Continues With Latest NHL on TNT Interview
What has turned into an all-out war between Paul Bissonnette and Brad Marchand took it's latest turn on Wednesday's edition of TNT's Faceoff.
After Biz made fun of what looked to be an offseason hair transplant for Brad Marchand last Friday, the Bruins forward came back with quite the chirp:
"I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off ya the other night," said the 36-year-old—referring to Bissonnette reportedly being assaulted by six men at a restaurant in Scottsdale two Sundays ago.
Marchand was once again interviewed by TNT on Wednesday ahead of the Bruins' matchup against the Blackhawks in Chicago. Jokingly wearing a neckbrace and bandages on his head, Bissonnette delivered the latest jab:
"When are you gonna stop working on your comedy routine and work on this team's power play?" the analyst and podcaster asked. "31st in the league, clicking at 12%, and yourself only one power play goal in 27 games. What exactly are you saving them for?"
"We got one last night..." Marchand answered after some harmless bickering. "Times have changed, we're coming. It happened last game. Turned the tables."
Host Liam McHugh then got in on the fun, turning to Bissonnette to ask if he was okay:
"I still have a lot of head trauma," responded Biz. "Tell that little angry elf he can get lost."
Marchand, the little angry elf, scored two goals in Boston's 4-2 win over Chicago on Friday, bringing Boston to 14-11-3 on the season. The Bruins social media team had an appropriate celebration: