Brad Marchand Sets Up Game-Winning OT Goal in First Game With Florida Panthers
Despite being traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers just over three weeks ago, forward Brad Marchand has been out of the team's lineup due to an upper-body injury. He made his debut on Friday night against the Utah Hockey Club—and made the most out of it.
With the game tied 1-1 from Sunrise, Fla.'s Amerant Bank Arena, Utah and the Panthers battled through nearly the entire five-minute overtime period before—with just over 40 seconds left—Marchand found new teammate Sam Bennett out in front for the game-winning goal, sealing a 2-1 victory.
Take a look at the connection here:
That one has to hurt Bruins fans. The team, of course, traded Marchand—their captain—at the trade deadline after a 16-year run with the club. Though he took it on the chin, the 36-year-old was emotional upon being dealt earlier this month.
Now a sturdy member of the Panthers, however, Marchand helped his team to a win and brings them to 44-25-3 on the season. Florida sits firmly atop the Atlantic division and in third place in the Eastern Conference.