SI

Brad Marchand Sets Up Game-Winning OT Goal in First Game With Florida Panthers

Look away, Bruins fans.

Mike Kadlick

Marchand has been out with an injury.
Marchand has been out with an injury. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers just over three weeks ago, forward Brad Marchand has been out of the team's lineup due to an upper-body injury. He made his debut on Friday night against the Utah Hockey Club—and made the most out of it.

With the game tied 1-1 from Sunrise, Fla.'s Amerant Bank Arena, Utah and the Panthers battled through nearly the entire five-minute overtime period before—with just over 40 seconds left—Marchand found new teammate Sam Bennett out in front for the game-winning goal, sealing a 2-1 victory.

Take a look at the connection here:

That one has to hurt Bruins fans. The team, of course, traded Marchand—their captain—at the trade deadline after a 16-year run with the club. Though he took it on the chin, the 36-year-old was emotional upon being dealt earlier this month.

Now a sturdy member of the Panthers, however, Marchand helped his team to a win and brings them to 44-25-3 on the season. Florida sits firmly atop the Atlantic division and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NHL