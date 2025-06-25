Brad Marchand Trolls Oilers Defender on Instagram After Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman went viral during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after he brazenly laughed straight in the face of Florida Panthers forward Tomas Nosek, who had committed a costly penalty in overtime.
In the end, it was the Panthers who got the last laugh and the opportunity to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for the second consecutive season.
The team has taken some shots at the Oilers in the days since winning the championship, and it doesn't seem as if forward Brad Marchand is ready to move on just yet.
Commenting on an Instagram post of Walman's antics in Game 1, Marchand quipped, "Think he's still laughing?"
Nosek's penalty in Game 1 led to Edmonton's game-winning goal and gave the Oilers an early 1–0 lead in the series. The Panthers won four of the next five games to secure the series victory, and Marchand clearly hasn't forgotten about Walman's over-the-top reaction to the delay of game violation.