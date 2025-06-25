SI

Brad Marchand Trolls Oilers Defender on Instagram After Stanley Cup Final

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand boards Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand boards Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman went viral during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after he brazenly laughed straight in the face of Florida Panthers forward Tomas Nosek, who had committed a costly penalty in overtime.

In the end, it was the Panthers who got the last laugh and the opportunity to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for the second consecutive season.

The team has taken some shots at the Oilers in the days since winning the championship, and it doesn't seem as if forward Brad Marchand is ready to move on just yet.

Commenting on an Instagram post of Walman's antics in Game 1, Marchand quipped, "Think he's still laughing?"

Nosek's penalty in Game 1 led to Edmonton's game-winning goal and gave the Oilers an early 1–0 lead in the series. The Panthers won four of the next five games to secure the series victory, and Marchand clearly hasn't forgotten about Walman's over-the-top reaction to the delay of game violation.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NHL