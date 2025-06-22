Panthers Took One Last Ruthless Shot at Oilers With Food Order At Stanley Cup Parade
The Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup title celebrations continued Sunday with their championship parade around Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
As the players enjoyed yet another day of partying after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers took one last parting shot at their defeated opponents.
During the parade, the team placed a sushi order from a restaurant that the Oilers had reportedly booked in anticipation of its own Stanley Cup Final celebrations. According to the Empty Netters podcast, the manager of a local sushi restaurant, TAKATO, reached out to the podcast to inform them that Edmonton had booked out the restaurant for a potential Cup title celebration. The Oilers reportedly booked the restaurant ahead of Game 5, with the series tied 2–2.
That rumor has seemingly reached the Panthers, who decided to place their own celebratory order from the sushi restaurant to enjoy while parading around Fort Lauderdale for the second consecutive season.
Panthers players could be seen with platters of sushi and some sake in an Instagram post which tagged the sushi restaurant.
In addition to their dominance on the ice, Florida's pettiness also remains unmatched.