Brady Tkachuk Explains What Led to Fight-Filled Start to USA-Canada 4 Nations Game
After the crowd at Montreal's Bell Centre loudly booed the United States national anthem ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team USA and Team Canada on Saturday night, the tension that was in the arena seemingly spilled out onto the ice, as three fights broke out in the first nine seconds after the puck was dropped.
But Team USA winger Brady Tkachuk, who—along with his brother Matthew—was involved in two of the three bouts on the ice against the Canadians, explained in an interview with ESPN's Emily Kaplan after the first period that the brawls started "organically", adding that his brother "wanted a piece" of Team Canada winger Brandon Hagel.
"You know what? I think it just happened pretty organically," Tkachuk said. "Matthew said he wanted to first ... Yeah it just happened. And it's over and done with now, now it's an opportunity to win the game."
"Right when we found out the starting lineup, he said he wanted a piece of him [Hagel] and then I coordinated with Benny [Sam Bennett] there and Millsy [J.T. Miller] finished off with a big boy one too."
The ensuing adrenaline rush quickly propelled both teams to find the net, as Team Canada center Connor McDavid scored 5:31 into the first period, with Team USA's Jake Guentzel answering back roughly five minutes later to tie the game.
Team USA went on to defeat Team Canada 3-1, clinching a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.