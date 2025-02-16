Brady Tkachuk Had Hilarious Chats With Refs About the Fights at Start of USA-Canada
The USA-Canada showdown in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night got off to a wild start as three fights broke out nine seconds into the game. Both Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk got in on the action and later returned to the game after spending some time in the penalty box.
The U.S. went on to win, beating Canada 3–1 in an intense game that saw both star-studded teams flying up and down the ice all night long.
But let's get back to the those fights. Mics caught Brady Tkachuk asking the refs if they liked the way the game started.
"That was pretty cool, eh?" Tkachuk said to the lead ref.
"Holy s---, what a start, man," the ref replied. "That was f------ unreal."
Tkachuk later asked one of the linesmen: "You like that?"
"Pretty cool," the linesmen said.
You gotta love hockey.
The U.S. team secured a spot in the championship game with the win. Their opponent has yet to be determined but a rematch with Canada would be a lot of fun.