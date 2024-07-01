Breaking Down the Richest Contracts in NHL History
There were plenty of lucrative contracts handed out early into the 2024 NHL free agency period, with some big names finding new homes on multiyear deals. Despite more than $1.1 billion reportedly being doled out on Monday alone, there weren't any contracts that approached the top of the market.
Although free agency in the NHL isn't quite as flashy as that of the NBA, where players have earned more than $300 million in guaranteed money, there have been some sizable deals throughout the history of the NHL. Still, just six players across league history have signed contracts eclipsing $100 million.
Let's break down the NHL's 10 richest contracts.
PLAYER
CONTRACT VALUE
TEAM
Alex Ovechkin
$124,000,000
Washington Capitals
Shea Weber
$110,000,000
Nashville Predators
Sidney Crosby
$104,400,000
Pittsburgh Penguins
Ilya Kovalchuk
$102,000,000
New Jersey Devils
Nathan MacKinnon
$100,800,000
Colorado Avalanche
Connor McDavid
$100,000,000
Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Suter
$98,000,000
Minnesota Wild
Zach Parise
$98,000,000
Minnesota Wild
Elias Pettersson
$92,800,000
Vancouver Canucks
Erik Karlsson
$92,000,000
San Jose Sharks
Alex Ovechkin's massive $124 million deal with the Capitals remains the biggest ever in league history. The Russian superstar signed the contract back in 2008, a 13-year pact with the organization, which he's since played out.
Kovalchuk's deal with the Devils was a 17-year deal signed in 2010. It stands as the longest deal signed in league history, though he's no longer with the team.
Weber's $110 million deal is the richest among currently running contracts, though injuries have sidelined the stalwart defenseman of late. He's currently under contract by the upstart Utah franchise.
Connor McDavid has just two years remaining on his $100 million deal, at which point he'll be 29 and potentially set to break Ovechkin's record. The league's current highest annual earner is Auston Matthews, who is signed to a four-year, $53 million ($13.25M AAV) deal with the Maple Leafs.