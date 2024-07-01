SI

Breaking Down the Richest Contracts in NHL History

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
There were plenty of lucrative contracts handed out early into the 2024 NHL free agency period, with some big names finding new homes on multiyear deals. Despite more than $1.1 billion reportedly being doled out on Monday alone, there weren't any contracts that approached the top of the market.

Although free agency in the NHL isn't quite as flashy as that of the NBA, where players have earned more than $300 million in guaranteed money, there have been some sizable deals throughout the history of the NHL. Still, just six players across league history have signed contracts eclipsing $100 million.

Let's break down the NHL's 10 richest contracts.

PLAYER

CONTRACT VALUE

TEAM

Alex Ovechkin

$124,000,000

Washington Capitals

Shea Weber

$110,000,000

Nashville Predators

Sidney Crosby

$104,400,000

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ilya Kovalchuk

$102,000,000

New Jersey Devils

Nathan MacKinnon

$100,800,000

Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid

$100,000,000

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Suter

$98,000,000

Minnesota Wild

Zach Parise

$98,000,000

Minnesota Wild

Elias Pettersson

$92,800,000

Vancouver Canucks

Erik Karlsson

$92,000,000

San Jose Sharks

Alex Ovechkin's massive $124 million deal with the Capitals remains the biggest ever in league history. The Russian superstar signed the contract back in 2008, a 13-year pact with the organization, which he's since played out.

Kovalchuk's deal with the Devils was a 17-year deal signed in 2010. It stands as the longest deal signed in league history, though he's no longer with the team.

Weber's $110 million deal is the richest among currently running contracts, though injuries have sidelined the stalwart defenseman of late. He's currently under contract by the upstart Utah franchise.

Connor McDavid has just two years remaining on his $100 million deal, at which point he'll be 29 and potentially set to break Ovechkin's record. The league's current highest annual earner is Auston Matthews, who is signed to a four-year, $53 million ($13.25M AAV) deal with the Maple Leafs.

