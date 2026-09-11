Boston Bruins On SI

2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at every opponent the Bruins are facing in the upcoming season. Next up is the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kim Rankin

Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Alex Steeves (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) battle for the puck during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Alex Steeves (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) battle for the puck during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Bruins On SI continues its 2026-27 opponent previews with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights will be looking to head back to the Stanley Cup Final this season, but with a different outcome. Last season, Vegas came up short of the title as it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the final in six games.

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Bruins and Golden Knights met twice, each taking a contest. Vegas won the first meeting 6-5 on Oct. 16 while Boston earned the win in the second game 4-3 on Jan. 22.

Quick Facts:

Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Home Arena: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. 

Conference/Division: Western/Pacific

General Manager: Kelly McCrimmon

Head Coach: Ryan Craig

Captain: forward Mark Stone

Colors: Gold, steel gray, red, and black

Stanley Cup Championships: 1- 2023

Minor League Affiliate Teams: Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) and Tahoe Knight Monsters (ECHL)

2025-26 Stats:

Record: 39-26-17

Points: 95

Standings: No. 1 in Pacific Division, No. 4 in Western Conference

Stanley Cup Playoffs: D1- Defeated the Utah Mammoth in first round in six games, the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in six games, swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, and lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.  

Record vs. Bruins: 1-1

Oct. 16: W 6-5
Jan. 22: L 4-3

Offseason Moves:

Additions: defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, forward Marc Gatcomb, forward Victor Olofsson, defenseman Adam Ginning, defenseman Ville Heinola, defenseman Antti Tuomisto. 

Departures: forward Keegan Kolesar (Detroit), defenseman Kaedan Korczak (Pittsburgh), goalie Akira Schmid (Florida), forward Pavel Dorofeyev (New York Rangers), forward Cole Smith (Chicago), forward Colton Sissons (Toronto). 

Extensions/Re-signs: forward Braeden Bowman, defenseman Lukas Cormier, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, defenseman Rasmus Andersson, goalie Carl Lindbom, forward Jakub Demek, forward Joe Fleming, forward Jonas Rondbjerg, defenseman Dylan Coghlan, forward Raphael Lavoie, forward Tanner Laczynski.

Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Ben Hutton, forward Brandon Saad, forward Reilly Smith. 

Restricted Free Agents: forward Jakub Brabenec (signed: HC Kometa Brno, Czechia).

2026 NHL Draft: defenseman Juho Piiparinen (No. 29 overall, 1st round), forward Benjamin Wilmott (No. 92 overall, 3rd round), defenseman Sean Burick (No. 95 overall, 3rd round), forward Jonah Sivertson (No. 113 overall, 4th round), defenseman Will McLaughlin (No. 159 overall, 5th round), goalie Matthew Minchak (No. 191 overall, 6th round), forward Noel Pakarinen (No. 207 overall, 7th round).

2026-27 Projected Lineup:

Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X

Knights 2026-27 Schedule:

September

Sept. 29: vs. Chicago

October

Oct. 2: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 4: at Vancouver
Oct. 6: at Seattle
Oct. 8: vs. Toronto
Oct. 10: vs. Los Angeles
Oct. 12: at Minnesota
Oct. 13: at Nashville
Oct. 15: vs. Calgary
Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 20: vs. Tampa Bay
Oct 22: at St. Louis
Oct. 24: at Columbus
Oct. 27: vs. Ottawa
Oct. 30: vs. New Jersey

November

Nov. 2: at Boston
Nov. 3: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 5: at Detroit
Nov. 8: at Buffalo
Nov. 11: vs. Utah
Nov. 13: vs. Nashville
Nov. 15: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 17: vs. Dallas
Nov. 19: vs. Dallas
Nov. 21: at Winnipeg
Nov 24: at Edmonton
Nov. 27: at San Jose
Nov. 28: vs. Montreal

December

Dec. 1: at Los Angeles
Dec. 3: vs. Utah
Dec. 5: vs. Winnipeg
Dec. 8: at Montreal
Dec. 10: at Ottawa
Dec. 12: at Toronto
Dec. 16: vs. San Jose
Dec. 18: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 21: vs. Carolina
Dec. 22: at Anaheim
Dec. 26: at San Jose
Dec. 28: at Minnesota
Dec. 29: at Chicago
Dec. 31: vs. St. Louis

January

Jan. 2: vs. Colorado
Jan. 4: at Colorado
Jan. 7: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 9: vs. Seattle
Jan. 12: at Washington
Jan. 14: at Tampa Bay
Jan. 16: at Florida
Jan. 17: at Carolina
Jan. 20: vs. Edmonton
Jan. 22: vs. Boston
Jan. 24: at Chicago
Jan. 26: at Nashville
Jan. 28: vs. Buffalo
Jan. 30: vs. Washington

February

Feb. 1: at Calgary
Feb. 3: at Edmonton
Feb. 13: vs. Calgary
Feb. 15: vs. Detroit
Feb. 18: vs. Columbus
Feb. 20: at Dallas (Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)
Feb. 22: at Colorado
Feb. 24: vs. Florida
Feb. 26: vs. Anaheim

March

March 2: at Philadelphia
March 4: at New York Islanders
March 5: at New Jersey
March 7: at New York Rangers
March 9: vs. San Jose
March 11: vs. Philadelphia
March 13: vs. New York Rangers
March 15: vs. Winnipeg
March 17: vs. Seattle
March 20: at Anaheim
March 23: at Seattle
March 25: at Vancouver
March 27: at Calgary
March 31: vs. Vancouver

April

April 2: vs. Edmonton
April 3: at Utah
April 6: vs. St. Louis
April 8: at Los Angeles
April 10: vs. Los Angeles

Games Against Bruins: Nov. 2, Jan. 22

Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:

Opponent 1: New York Rangers

Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets

Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild

Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators

Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth

Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers

Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks

Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks

Opponent 9: Los Angeles Kings

Opponent 10: Dallas Stars

Opponent 11: Nashville Predators

Opponent 12: Carolina Hurricanes

Opponent 13: St. Louis Blues

Opponent 14: Chicago Blackhawks

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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