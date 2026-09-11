2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Boston Bruins On SI continues its 2026-27 opponent previews with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights will be looking to head back to the Stanley Cup Final this season, but with a different outcome. Last season, Vegas came up short of the title as it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the final in six games.
During the 2025-26 regular season, the Bruins and Golden Knights met twice, each taking a contest. Vegas won the first meeting 6-5 on Oct. 16 while Boston earned the win in the second game 4-3 on Jan. 22.
Quick Facts:
Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Home Arena: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
Conference/Division: Western/Pacific
General Manager: Kelly McCrimmon
Head Coach: Ryan Craig
Captain: forward Mark Stone
Colors: Gold, steel gray, red, and black
Stanley Cup Championships: 1- 2023
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) and Tahoe Knight Monsters (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 39-26-17
Points: 95
Standings: No. 1 in Pacific Division, No. 4 in Western Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: D1- Defeated the Utah Mammoth in first round in six games, the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in six games, swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, and lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.
Record vs. Bruins: 1-1
Oct. 16: W 6-5
Jan. 22: L 4-3
Offseason Moves:
Additions: defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, forward Marc Gatcomb, forward Victor Olofsson, defenseman Adam Ginning, defenseman Ville Heinola, defenseman Antti Tuomisto.
Departures: forward Keegan Kolesar (Detroit), defenseman Kaedan Korczak (Pittsburgh), goalie Akira Schmid (Florida), forward Pavel Dorofeyev (New York Rangers), forward Cole Smith (Chicago), forward Colton Sissons (Toronto).
Extensions/Re-signs: forward Braeden Bowman, defenseman Lukas Cormier, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, defenseman Rasmus Andersson, goalie Carl Lindbom, forward Jakub Demek, forward Joe Fleming, forward Jonas Rondbjerg, defenseman Dylan Coghlan, forward Raphael Lavoie, forward Tanner Laczynski.
Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Ben Hutton, forward Brandon Saad, forward Reilly Smith.
Restricted Free Agents: forward Jakub Brabenec (signed: HC Kometa Brno, Czechia).
2026 NHL Draft: defenseman Juho Piiparinen (No. 29 overall, 1st round), forward Benjamin Wilmott (No. 92 overall, 3rd round), defenseman Sean Burick (No. 95 overall, 3rd round), forward Jonah Sivertson (No. 113 overall, 4th round), defenseman Will McLaughlin (No. 159 overall, 5th round), goalie Matthew Minchak (No. 191 overall, 6th round), forward Noel Pakarinen (No. 207 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Knights 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Sept. 29: vs. Chicago
October
Oct. 2: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 4: at Vancouver
Oct. 6: at Seattle
Oct. 8: vs. Toronto
Oct. 10: vs. Los Angeles
Oct. 12: at Minnesota
Oct. 13: at Nashville
Oct. 15: vs. Calgary
Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 20: vs. Tampa Bay
Oct 22: at St. Louis
Oct. 24: at Columbus
Oct. 27: vs. Ottawa
Oct. 30: vs. New Jersey
November
Nov. 2: at Boston
Nov. 3: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 5: at Detroit
Nov. 8: at Buffalo
Nov. 11: vs. Utah
Nov. 13: vs. Nashville
Nov. 15: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 17: vs. Dallas
Nov. 19: vs. Dallas
Nov. 21: at Winnipeg
Nov 24: at Edmonton
Nov. 27: at San Jose
Nov. 28: vs. Montreal
December
Dec. 1: at Los Angeles
Dec. 3: vs. Utah
Dec. 5: vs. Winnipeg
Dec. 8: at Montreal
Dec. 10: at Ottawa
Dec. 12: at Toronto
Dec. 16: vs. San Jose
Dec. 18: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 21: vs. Carolina
Dec. 22: at Anaheim
Dec. 26: at San Jose
Dec. 28: at Minnesota
Dec. 29: at Chicago
Dec. 31: vs. St. Louis
January
Jan. 2: vs. Colorado
Jan. 4: at Colorado
Jan. 7: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 9: vs. Seattle
Jan. 12: at Washington
Jan. 14: at Tampa Bay
Jan. 16: at Florida
Jan. 17: at Carolina
Jan. 20: vs. Edmonton
Jan. 22: vs. Boston
Jan. 24: at Chicago
Jan. 26: at Nashville
Jan. 28: vs. Buffalo
Jan. 30: vs. Washington
February
Feb. 1: at Calgary
Feb. 3: at Edmonton
Feb. 13: vs. Calgary
Feb. 15: vs. Detroit
Feb. 18: vs. Columbus
Feb. 20: at Dallas (Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)
Feb. 22: at Colorado
Feb. 24: vs. Florida
Feb. 26: vs. Anaheim
March
March 2: at Philadelphia
March 4: at New York Islanders
March 5: at New Jersey
March 7: at New York Rangers
March 9: vs. San Jose
March 11: vs. Philadelphia
March 13: vs. New York Rangers
March 15: vs. Winnipeg
March 17: vs. Seattle
March 20: at Anaheim
March 23: at Seattle
March 25: at Vancouver
March 27: at Calgary
March 31: vs. Vancouver
April
April 2: vs. Edmonton
April 3: at Utah
April 6: vs. St. Louis
April 8: at Los Angeles
April 10: vs. Los Angeles
Games Against Bruins: Nov. 2, Jan. 22
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth
Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers
Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks
Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks
Opponent 9: Los Angeles Kings
Opponent 10: Dallas Stars
Opponent 11: Nashville Predators
Opponent 12: Carolina Hurricanes
Opponent 13: St. Louis Blues
Opponent 14: Chicago Blackhawks
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