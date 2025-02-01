Rangers Reunite With Center J.T. Miller in Blockbuster Trade With Canucks
In a bid to turn around their fortunes this season, the New York Rangers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face.
The Rangers are acquiring center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a five-player trade, according to a Friday evening report from Larry Brooks of The New York Post.
Miller, 31, played for the Rangers from 2013 to '18 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Feb. 2018. The Lightning then traded him to the Canucks before the 2020 season; he's played for Vancouver ever since.
In six years with the Canucks, Miller tallied 437 points and garnered Hart Memorial Trophy votes as the league's MVP on three different occasions. His scoring has declined precipitously in 2025, however, amid a feud with center Elias Pettersson confirmed by the team.
As part of the deal, Vancouver will reportedly receive center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round draft pick. In addition to Miller, the Canucks appear set to send defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington to New York—a radically different framework than one reported on by Josh Yohe of The Athletic earlier this month.
The Rangers are currently 24-22-4, sixth in a crowded Metropolitan Division.