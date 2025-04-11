Capitals Present Alex Ovechkin With Incredibly Unique Gifts to Honor Goals Record
Prior to puck drop on Thursday, the Washington Capitals honored Alex Ovechkin in a ceremony on the ice in honor of him breaking the NHL's all-time goals record.
Thursday's tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes was the Capitals' first home game since Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky in league history with his 895th goal, and he was treated to a hero's welcome back at the Capital One Arena.
As part of the ceremony, Capitals president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan presented Ovechkin with an engraved golden stick to commemorate his legendary accomplishment. They also handed out a pair of miniature golden sticks to Ovechkin's two sons, Sergei and Ilya.
Additionally, the team also presented Ovechkin with a unique sculptural painting that stands six feet tall and depicts the Russian superstar. The painting features concrete casts of Ovechkin's skates painted on canvas, as well as a real pair of his game-used skates and a game-used stick.
Have a look at the incredible gifts presented at the ceremony below:
Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also presented Ovechkin and his mother with Rolex watches, and his wife Anastasia with a Cartier watch.
A truly special moment in the nation's capital as they celebrate the historic achievement from the franchise's greatest star.