USA vs. Canada Rematch Officially Set for 4 Nations Final After Contentious First Meeting
Round two, fight.
On Monday, Team Canada dispatched Team Finland in their final game of the round-robin stage of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, setting up a rematch against Team USA in the tournament final.
When the Americans and Canadians met on the ice last week, things got contentious immediately after the puck dropped, with three fights breaking out in the first nine seconds of action.
It was pure, unfiltered hockey—so good even the refs charged with breaking the fights up couldn’t help but enjoy them.
Since their first meeting, things have only heated up between the two sides further, with fanbases of both countries trading boos at the other’s national anthem.
Team USA won last week’s meeting 3–1 after giving up an early 1–0 lead to Canada thanks to a brilliant opening goal from Connor McDavid. The Americans will look to repeat that victory on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
Team USA has their final game of the round-robin stage of the tournament against Sweden on Monday night, but has already secured their spot in the final, making it more of a tune-up than anything else.
Here’s to hoping everyone stays healthy on Monday night—they’ll need their strength for the fights to come later this week.