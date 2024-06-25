Connor McDavid's Gesture to Oilers Teammates After Stanley Cup Loss Was Pure Class
After his Edmonton Oilers lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena, likely the last thing Oilers center Connor McDavid wanted to do was remain on the ice.
Heck, McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy (awarded to the Most Valuable Player throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs) in a losing effort and didn't even come out to the ice to receive the trophy.
But McDavid still took the time to remain on the ice until every single one of his teammates had gone through the handshake line in a moment that was pure class from the Oilers star.
There's a reason why McDavid is the captain of the Oilers.
And there was also a reason McDavid took home the Conn Smythe Trophy, as the Oilers star broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the msot assists in a single postseason while also becoming just the third player in league history to record 40-plus points in a playoff year.
But McDavid, honored to receive the trophy, still wasn't thinking about himself when asked for his thoughts on winning the award after the game.
"Obviously, I guess, an honour with the names on that trophy... but ya," McDavid said.
McDavid, with his actions and words, let everyone know what he's all about after the loss: the team.