Edmonton Oilers Barely Needed a Minute to Open Up the Scoring in Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final got off to a hot start on Wednesday.

Liam McKeone

Draisaitl celebrates his Game 1 goal.
Draisaitl celebrates his Game 1 goal. / Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are facing off in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive year and puck dropped for Game 1 on Wednesday night. It did not take the Oilers very long to make their mark. In fact, they barely needed one minute to open up the scoring.

In front of a raucous crowd hungry to see the Oilers redeem themselves after last year's seven-game heartbreaker, Rogers Place absolutely exploded in Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl found the net empty off a rebound and put the Oilers up 1-0 with 18:54 remaining in the first period.

An incredibly exciting start to what should be a tremendous series. The Oilers went down 3-0 this time last year before improbably forcing a Game 7 that they would go on to lose. They seem uninterested in letting that happen again if this nearly-instantaneous lead is any indication.

Draisaitl's goal kicks off the Oilers' quest for Lord Stanley. And what a goal it was.

