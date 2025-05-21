NHL Fans Think Panthers Star Got Away With Dirty Hit in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers was a tense showdown that featured plenty of extracurriculars on the ice.
Much of the attention was fixated on the skirmish between Brad Marchand and Shayne Gostisbehere, but there were some other cheap shots exchanged throughout the game.
One play in particular stood out among some fans. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was seen delivering a rather vicious elbow straight to the head of an unsuspecting Jackson Blake, though Ekblad was not issued a penalty for the incident.
Have a look at the contentious play below:
Blake had just scored Carolina's second goal of the game after getting a puck past Bobrovsky. Ekblad came flying in moments later and skated straight into Blake, while catching him in the face with his forearm. Blake was able to get to his feet under his own power, but he looked miffed about the incident and the lack of a penalty call from officials.
It's not the first time this postseason Ekblad has delivered a questionable and dirty hit, and as such, fans had plenty to say about it on social media in the aftermath.
That's not to say there weren't cheap shots thrown from Carolina, too. Earlier in the game, Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov appeared to intentionally skate into Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and clipped him with a knee to the head.
Neither team was shying away from playing physically in Tuesday night's clash, which could set the tone for what figures to be a hard-fought series.