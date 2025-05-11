Former Avalanche Star Had Blunt Message for Team As Mikko Rantanen Continues to Dominate
The Colorado Avalanche's decision to trade Mikko Rantanen continues to haunt them.
In addition to ending the Avs' season with a third-period hat trick in Game 7 of their first-round series, Rantanen has been the undisputed standout performer of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far, having scored nine goals and recorded 18 points in 10 games for the Dallas Stars.
His recent surge prompted another former Avalanche forward to offer his thoughts on the situation. Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri, who was a member of Colorado's Stanley Cup-winning squad in 2022, took to social media to weigh in on Rantanen's recent performances, and he made clear he feels the Avs made a mistake by letting him go.
"Rule number one: You always keep the dawgs … #96" wrote Kadri on X, formerly Twitter.
The Avalanche made the surprising decision to trade Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes this season after they deemed his asking price in negotiations over a new contract to be too high. Carolina was unable to get Rantanen to commit to signing a new contract with them in the offseason, prompting them to turn around and deal him to the Stars at the trade deadline.
Rantanen agreed to a new contract in Dallas and has proceeded to carry the team during the postseason. A favorite to win the Conn Smythe award, his prolific play has helped the Stars take a 2–1 series lead over the NHL's No. 1 overall seed.
As the 28-year-old continues to dominate, each goal makes the decision from Colorado's front office look worse and worse.