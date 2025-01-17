George Kittle Perfectly Times Beer Chug With Goal From His Beloved Nashville Predators
It's probably not in the official gamer, but looks like the Nashville Predators are counting this one as an assist.
During an appearance at Thursday's Predators-Chicago Blackhawks game, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, a known Predators fan, inadvertently timed the end of a beer chug with a Predators goal. And the whole thing was caught on camera.
"Assist of the century," the Predators captioned the clip on social media, to which Kittle replied, "Put me in your parlay for assists."
Watch that electric moment below:
Now, you might be asking yourself: Why is George Kittle—who plays football in California, grew up in Wisconsin, and went to college in Iowa—a Nashville Predators fan? Well, it's because Kittle spends his time in Music City during the offseason, and also hosts Tight End University there. Plus, he is friends with Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, though his fandom apparently began before that.
"Nashville is a fantastic place," the tight end told the 49ers' media team back in April. "From the food, to the people, to the activities, to the energy every single day, it's a wonderful place to be. I'm excited for all the Niners fans who are going to come support us at the preseason game [vs. the Tennessee Titans], because you guys can get a little taste of what I get to experience every offseason."
He certainly looks right at home—and clearly brought some of that quintessential Kittle charm with him. Case in point: The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 3–2 Thursday night, and we can't rule out the possibility that Kittle's inspired chug had something to do with it.