Longest Losing Streaks in NHL History: Can the Buffalo Sabres Set a New Record?

Here are the longest winless streaks in NHL history.

Josh Wilson

Sabres head coach Ruff looks on at the ice
Sabres head coach Ruff looks on at the ice / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
No, it's not just the icy environment: Things really have gone very cold for the Buffalo Sabres of late. After another on Tuesday night, the team has lost 11 consecutive games, earning a point in three of them for forcing overtime. In that period, the Sabres have given up 45 goals and scored just 24, getting shut out entirely in two contests. Not a recipe for success.

Head coach Lindy Ruff, who led the team through one of its most successful runs from 1997-2013 before being fired, is back in his first season of a second stint with the team. His winning percentage (.406) is getting dangerously close to his winning percentage the season he was fired (.382) after a –6–10 start from Buffalo.

Recently, team co-owner Terry Pegula traveled to Montreal to meet the team, viewed as a sign of how dire wins are needed for Buffalo. His visit was reportedly supportive of the team Buffalo has in place.

Now, with 11 in a row, how close are the Sabres to the worst record of them all in hockey?

NHL Record for Longest Losing Streaks

Here is how the record book looks, courtesy of the NHL's records:

Rank

Team

Consecutive Losses

Season (ending in)

1

Washington Capitals

17

1975

1

San Jose Sharks

17

1993

3

Philadelphia Quakers

15

1931

4

Kansas City Scouts

14

1976

4

Detroit Red Wings

14

1982

4

Quebec Nordiques

14

1991

4

Ottawa Senators

14

1993

4

Buffalo Sabres

14

2015

9

Pittsburgh Pirates

13

1930

9

Washington Capitals

13

1982

9

San Jose Sharks

13

1992

9

San Jose Sharks

13

1993

9

San Jose Sharks

13

1993

9

Tampa Bay Lightning

13

1998

9

Florida Panthers

13

1998

9

Pittsburgh Penguins

13

2004

17

Montreal Canadiens

12

1926

17

Chicago Blackhawks

12

1951

17

New York Islanders

12

1973

17

Washington Capitals

12

1976

17

New York Islanders

12

1989

17

San Jose Sharks

12

2024

Two NHL teams have recorded a record-worst 17 losses in a row: The 1974–75 Washington Capitals and the 1992–93 San Jose Sharks. The Sharks of that era also lost 13 in a row three times in the span of two consecutive seasons from 1991 to '93 to go along with their 17 straight. That contributed to their 11-71-2 record in 1993, just their second year as a franchise.

Another loss for Buffalo (which would be against the Maple Leafs on Friday) would put them at 12 in a row, tied for the 17th-longest in NHL history, a skid that the Sharks reached last season. A 13th loss Saturday Buffalo against the Bruins would tie them with the ninth-longest streak.

If they come out of the weekend still without a win, a loss on Monday against the Islanders would tie them with the fourth-longest streak.

That would put the Sabres on schedule for tying the record on New Year's Eve against the Islanders. They could break the lowly record Jan. 2 against the Avalanche.

That's, of course, assuming Buffalo can't rattle off even a single win between now and then, which is improbable, even with as poor as they've been playing of late.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

