Longest Losing Streaks in NHL History: Can the Buffalo Sabres Set a New Record?
No, it's not just the icy environment: Things really have gone very cold for the Buffalo Sabres of late. After another on Tuesday night, the team has lost 11 consecutive games, earning a point in three of them for forcing overtime. In that period, the Sabres have given up 45 goals and scored just 24, getting shut out entirely in two contests. Not a recipe for success.
Head coach Lindy Ruff, who led the team through one of its most successful runs from 1997-2013 before being fired, is back in his first season of a second stint with the team. His winning percentage (.406) is getting dangerously close to his winning percentage the season he was fired (.382) after a –6–10 start from Buffalo.
Recently, team co-owner Terry Pegula traveled to Montreal to meet the team, viewed as a sign of how dire wins are needed for Buffalo. His visit was reportedly supportive of the team Buffalo has in place.
Now, with 11 in a row, how close are the Sabres to the worst record of them all in hockey?
NHL Record for Longest Losing Streaks
Here is how the record book looks, courtesy of the NHL's records:
Rank
Team
Consecutive Losses
Season (ending in)
1
Washington Capitals
17
1975
1
San Jose Sharks
17
1993
3
Philadelphia Quakers
15
1931
4
Kansas City Scouts
14
1976
4
Detroit Red Wings
14
1982
4
Quebec Nordiques
14
1991
4
Ottawa Senators
14
1993
4
Buffalo Sabres
14
2015
9
Pittsburgh Pirates
13
1930
9
Washington Capitals
13
1982
9
San Jose Sharks
13
1992
9
San Jose Sharks
13
1993
9
San Jose Sharks
13
1993
9
Tampa Bay Lightning
13
1998
9
Florida Panthers
13
1998
9
Pittsburgh Penguins
13
2004
17
Montreal Canadiens
12
1926
17
Chicago Blackhawks
12
1951
17
New York Islanders
12
1973
17
Washington Capitals
12
1976
17
New York Islanders
12
1989
17
San Jose Sharks
12
2024
Two NHL teams have recorded a record-worst 17 losses in a row: The 1974–75 Washington Capitals and the 1992–93 San Jose Sharks. The Sharks of that era also lost 13 in a row three times in the span of two consecutive seasons from 1991 to '93 to go along with their 17 straight. That contributed to their 11-71-2 record in 1993, just their second year as a franchise.
Another loss for Buffalo (which would be against the Maple Leafs on Friday) would put them at 12 in a row, tied for the 17th-longest in NHL history, a skid that the Sharks reached last season. A 13th loss Saturday Buffalo against the Bruins would tie them with the ninth-longest streak.
If they come out of the weekend still without a win, a loss on Monday against the Islanders would tie them with the fourth-longest streak.
That would put the Sabres on schedule for tying the record on New Year's Eve against the Islanders. They could break the lowly record Jan. 2 against the Avalanche.
That's, of course, assuming Buffalo can't rattle off even a single win between now and then, which is improbable, even with as poor as they've been playing of late.