Mark Scheifele Scores for Jets in First Game After His Father's Sudden Passing

Blake Silverman

Winnipeg Jets center Scheifele and defenseman Pionk celebrate a goal scored by Scheifele against the Dallas Stars in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Winnipeg Jets center Scheifele and defenseman Pionk celebrate a goal scored by Scheifele against the Dallas Stars in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mark Scheifele played with a heavy heart Saturday as his Winnipeg Jets faced elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series. Scheifele lost his father, Brad, unexpectedly Friday night.

He was initially questionable to play Saturday, but before the game, Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters Scheifele was going to play.

"First of all, on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets, our family, condolences to Mark and his family," Arniel said. "Rocked us all this morning when we found out. Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that'd be his wishes of his dad and he would want him to play. He had always been rooting us on here and pushing hard. We got to see him earlier in the St. Louis series. He's with us. And Mark really wants to play for him tonight."

In a remarkable moment, Scheifele found the back of the net Saturday, scoring the first goal of the game with 14:32 left in the second period. He found the puck in front of the net and put it right through Stars goalie Jake Oettinger's legs.

What an incredibly powerful moment.

Scheifele is certainly playing with a lot on his mind as he tries to help Winnipeg force a Game 7 at home. Heading into Game 6 Saturday night, he had four goals and six assists in 10 games this postseason. Make that one more score—but this one's for his dad.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

