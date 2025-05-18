Mark Scheifele Scores for Jets in First Game After His Father's Sudden Passing
Mark Scheifele played with a heavy heart Saturday as his Winnipeg Jets faced elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series. Scheifele lost his father, Brad, unexpectedly Friday night.
He was initially questionable to play Saturday, but before the game, Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters Scheifele was going to play.
"First of all, on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets, our family, condolences to Mark and his family," Arniel said. "Rocked us all this morning when we found out. Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that'd be his wishes of his dad and he would want him to play. He had always been rooting us on here and pushing hard. We got to see him earlier in the St. Louis series. He's with us. And Mark really wants to play for him tonight."
In a remarkable moment, Scheifele found the back of the net Saturday, scoring the first goal of the game with 14:32 left in the second period. He found the puck in front of the net and put it right through Stars goalie Jake Oettinger's legs.
What an incredibly powerful moment.
Scheifele is certainly playing with a lot on his mind as he tries to help Winnipeg force a Game 7 at home. Heading into Game 6 Saturday night, he had four goals and six assists in 10 games this postseason. Make that one more score—but this one's for his dad.