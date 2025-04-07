SI

NHL Goalies Alex Ovechkin Didn't Score Against Received Awesome Gift From Budweiser

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin poses with the puck as he celebrates after scoring his record-setting 895th goal.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin poses with the puck as he celebrates after scoring his record-setting 895th goal. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
No player in NHL history has scored more goals than Alex Ovechkin, who surpassed Wayne Gretzky in the league's record books on Sunday after scoring goal No. 895 in his career.

Most of the goalies Ovechkin came across during his NHL career have conceded a goal to the Russian superstar, but not all of them. In total, there were just 28 goalies that Ovechkin played against that he wasn't able to get a puck past, and now those 28 individuals will be awarded a rather unique gift from Budweiser.

In honor of Ovechkin's milestone goal, the 28 goalies he didn't score against in his career were gifted a custom celebratory Budweiser can by the beer company.

Some of the active NHL goalies whose names appear on the list of players Ovechkin couldn't beat (at this point) in his career include Vitek Vanecek, Akira Schmid, Lukas Dostal, Kevin Lankinen, Joel Blomqvist, Joel Hofer, Anthony Stolarz, Jakub Dobes and Joey Daccord.

Ovechkin combined to take 199 shots on target against those 28 goalies, an average of 7.1 shots against each goaltender. Of the 28 goaltenders, none faced more shots from Ovechkin than Vanecek, who made 19 saves without conceding a goal to the 12-time All-Star.

An awesome giveaway from Budweiser, honoring the exclusive club of goaltenders who faced Ovechkin and walked away from the exchange unscathed.

