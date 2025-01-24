SI

NHL Referee Delivers Great Entertainment With Colorful Penalty Call

Five minutes for fighting, points for originality.

Kyle Koster

NHL players are informed they were "chucking knucks."
NHL players are informed they were "chucking knucks." / MaxHerzTalks on X
In this story:

The Nashville Predators outlasted the San Jose Sharks late on Thursday night in a 6-5 thriller. There were plenty of goals and memorable plays to go around and that type of high-level play causes the officials to want to get in on all the entertainment. As a result the world was treated to a magnificent penalty call by referee Kyle Rehman.

After the Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead seven minutes in, Nashville's Michael McCarron and San Jose's Barclay Goodrow engaged in some fighting that needed to be punished with a trip to the penalty box.

Rehman chose to communicate this by saying "Nashville 47, San Jose 23. Each chucking knucks, five minutes for fighting."

What a delightfully illustrative phrase. Just because one has a serious job doesn't mean they have to be boring. Nothing wrong with going through a Thesaurus while practicing one's calls just in case the urge to explore the space presents itself.

More of the Latest Around Sports News

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NHL