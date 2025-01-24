NHL Referee Delivers Great Entertainment With Colorful Penalty Call
The Nashville Predators outlasted the San Jose Sharks late on Thursday night in a 6-5 thriller. There were plenty of goals and memorable plays to go around and that type of high-level play causes the officials to want to get in on all the entertainment. As a result the world was treated to a magnificent penalty call by referee Kyle Rehman.
After the Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead seven minutes in, Nashville's Michael McCarron and San Jose's Barclay Goodrow engaged in some fighting that needed to be punished with a trip to the penalty box.
Rehman chose to communicate this by saying "Nashville 47, San Jose 23. Each chucking knucks, five minutes for fighting."
What a delightfully illustrative phrase. Just because one has a serious job doesn't mean they have to be boring. Nothing wrong with going through a Thesaurus while practicing one's calls just in case the urge to explore the space presents itself.