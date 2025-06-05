Oilers Fans Chanting ‘We Want the Cup’ Will Give You Chills
The puck has officially dropped on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, with the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers facing off once again in a rematch of last year’s championship bout.
After the Panthers won a thrilling seven-game series last year, expectations are high for the hockey to deliver, and on Wednesday night, no one was more locked in than the fans in attendance at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Before the start of Game 1, as the opening lineups were set to be announced, nearly 20,000 hockey fans chanted one simple wish in unison and with gusto: "WE WANT THE CUP!"
The Oilers have not lifted Lord Stanley’s Cup since 1990, and fans believe with all their hearts that this is the year that they finally climb that highest mountain.
It’s going to be a long series, but it’s clear that Edmonton’s fans have brought plenty of energy for the long haul.