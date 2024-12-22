Sabres Extend Losing Streak to 13 Games After Conceding Brutal Late Goal vs. Bruins
The Buffalo Sabres are essentially inventing new ways to lose hockey games.
The Sabres have not gotten into the win column since Nov. 23 when they beat the San Jose Sharks, 4–2. Their woes continued on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, after a late collapse saw them surrender the go-ahead goal and an empty-netter shortly after. Their losing streak now sits at 13 consecutive games.
The mistake that led to the go-ahead goal late into the third period was a costly one, and it just about sums up the team's fortunes during their extended losing streak.
While trying to make a play on defense, Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson knocked Bruins forward Justin Brazeau to the ice. Brazeau proceeded to collide with goalie James Reimer, barreling him over and preventing him from making a save on a shot from center Morgan Geekie. Despite the interference, it was determined that the contact from Samuelsson was the catalyst behind the collision at the net, and thus the goal counted for Boston—giving it a 2–1 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
The Bruins extended their lead to 3–1 with an empty net finish from forward Brad Marchand shortly after, handing the Sabres their 13th straight loss. Buffalo now sits just four losses away from tying the NHL's all-time longest losing streak of 17 games, set by both the 1974-75 Washington Capitals and the 1992-93 Sharks.
Their next chance to snap their losing streak will come on Monday, Dec. 23 against the New York Islanders.