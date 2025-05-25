Team USA Had Heartwarming Johnny Gaudreau Tribute After Winning Gold at Men's Worlds
The United States snapped a 92-year drought on Sunday by defeating Switzerland in the gold medal game of the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship in Sweden's Avicii Arena.
Tage Thompson scored the golden goal for the Americans, who secured a 1–0 victory thanks to the efforts of the Buffalo Sabres forward early into the overtime period.
While receiving the trophy for winning the tournament, the U.S. paid its respects to the late Johnny Gaudreau in classy fashion. As they posed for photographs, the team draped a No. 13 USA Gaudreau jersey over the trophy.
Have a look:
A beautiful moment from the new world champions.
Gaudreau and his brother Matthew tragically died on Aug. 24, 2024 after the two were struck by a drunk driver while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, N.J. Team USA honored Johnny by hanging his jersey up in the locker room during the 4-Nations Face Off, and have continued to do so throughout the IIHF World Championship in Sweden. They made sure his jersey was featured prominently while celebrating the victory, a testament to the legacy Gaudreau left behind.
The U.S. hadn't won gold at the IIHF World Championship since 1933 and hadn't played in a gold medal game at the event since 1934. They're back on top after running the gauntlet this year, and the team made sure to honor Gaudreau while soaking in the victory.