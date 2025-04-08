TV Control Room Becomes Awesome Controlled Chaos After Historic Alex Ovechkin Goal
Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record was a lengthy one because scoring 895 takes some time. There was a question as to if he could get the job done before the end of the regular season but that appeared to be a certainty once the calendar turned to April. All of this to say that there was a decent amount of time to pre-plan coverage and interview some celebrities about the accomplishment weeks if not months in advance. Covering the actual moment Ovechkin broke the record, though, had to be a different animal as that could only happen live from the frenzy of a production truck.
And that's what makes it so cool.
Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the Monumental Sports Network's view of the goal and how they put together the moving pictures and sounds after the milestone.
Just pure electricity right there. Putting together a sports broadcast is like making a movie except it's live and you get one shot at it. Ratchet up the stakes and it's even more of a highwire act. And yet every time an entity releases a video like this it's as if the people making the decisions are making the correct ones and having the time of their lives doing it.