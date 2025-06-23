U.S. Coast Guard Shares Awesome Aerial View of Panthers Stanley Cup Parade
The Florida Panthers wrapped up their Stanley Cup Final parade around Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Sunday afternoon, reaching their end destination at Fort Lauderdale Beach where the festivities raged on.
While the celebrations went down on the sand, a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft flew overhead and captured a breathtaking video from an aerial perspective of the parade. Tons of fans wearing Panthers' red and white could be seen celebrating from down on the beach while soaking in the NHL team's second straight Stanley Cup title.
Have a look:
Who said Florida wasn't a hockey state?
Fans were packed on the beach like sardines as they celebrated the team's championship how Floridians know best.
The Panthers have been receiving plenty of love since hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup for the second time in as many years. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in 2024 and needed just six games to dispose of that same team in '25.
They'll continue soaking in the championship glory for a bit longer before turning their sights on the 2025-26 NHL season.